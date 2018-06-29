Axtria Chosen as a 2018 Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J., June 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Axtria, a global Big Data analytics company, was named a winner of Red Herring's Top 100 North America 2018 award, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies. This is the second time Axtria has been chosen for this honor, being selected from thousands of entrants.



"We are delighted to be chosen again as a winner for this prestigious award. Axtria was founded with the vision of building cutting-edge cloud-based solutions that will help global companies to manage and get actionable insights from Big Data effectively. Our work is driven by our passion for innovation to bring the best of people, process, and technology to solve business problems for our clients. It is wonderful that our effort is being recognized," said Jassi Chadha, CEO, Axtria.



Companies were judged by industry experts, insiders and journalists on a wide variety of criteria including financial performance, innovation, business strategy and market penetration. Red Herring's editors have been evaluating the world's startups and tech companies for two decades. Brands such as Google, Kakao, Skype, Spotify, Twitter and YouTube have been singled out by Red Herring.



"2018's crop of Top 100 winners has been among our most intriguing yet," said Alex Vieux, Chairman of Red Herring. "North America has led the way in tech for many years, and to see such unique, pioneering entrepreneurs and companies has been a thrilling experience. What has excited me most is to see so many people forging niches in high-tech and cutting-edge sectors," added Vieux. "We believe Axtria embodies the drive, skill and passion on which tech thrives. Axtria should be proud of its achievement: the competition was incredibly strong."



About Axtria Inc.



Axtria helps customers improve operational effectiveness with solutions that leverage Big Data, cloud software, predictive analytics, and machine learning. Axtria has a strong focus on sales and marketing operations in the life science industry. The company works with global customers in over 30 countries.



Axtria DataMAx™, SalesIQ™ and MarketingIQ™ are cloud based software platforms that enable customers to manage data, leverage data science to deliver insights for sales and marketing planning, and manage end-to-end commercial operations.