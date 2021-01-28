Axuall Launches Pilot with MedStar Health to Advance Digital Credential Technologies to Securely and Rapidly Deploy Clinicians

Major healthcare organization becomes 5th pilot partner for digital credentialing app to speed physician onboarding. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to work with MedStar Health in another historic step toward addressing this national imperative," stated Axuall CEO Charlie Lougheed. "Practitioners are the lifeblood of health care, and the application of secure means of authenticating their professional credentials will enable innovative systems to more efficiently meet patient demand, especially across expanding delivery channels."

The pilot with MedStar Health will leverage and refine these Axuall digital credential technologies for compliance, workflow integration, physician adoption, and deployment efficiency gains. This work builds on Axuall's success with major health systems, staffing firms, and telehealth providers in recent years and opens new possibilities for meeting growing demand and enabling more elastic workforces. Axuall made its network commercially available to the market in November of 2020.

"As healthcare systems across our nation face demand and transformation that is making public health history as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to identify and efficiently deploy qualified providers has never been more universally urgent," said Mark Smith, MD, chief innovation officer of MedStar Health and the director of the MedStar Institute for Innovation. "Axuall's work has the potential to revolutionize an aspect of care delivery that is essential to healthcare missions yet is also underrecognized as an area in need of innovation within the U.S. healthcare system to support patient care, provider well-being, and administrative efficiency. MedStar Health looks forward to working with Axuall to explore how blockchain and digital credential technologies can help us create and accelerate an increasingly positive future for physician onboarding and compliance."

