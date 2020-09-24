Axure Software Successfully Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Axure Software, creators of a leading UX platform that empowers companies to bridge the gaps between design, development, business, and customers, today announced that it successfully completed the SOC 2 Type II Certification for its Axure Cloud for Business product. This certification demonstrates Axure's commitment to providing the high level of security and compliance its enterprise customers need.

Axure's cornerstone product, Axure RP, is the most powerful and flexible way for UX designers, business analysts, and product managers to plan, prototype, and hand-off to developers. Combined with Axure Cloud, Axure's UX platform empowers teams to truly explore and innovate through sharing, feedback, and collaboration. This combination of UX tools and enterprise security standards can be difficult to identify.

SOC 2 Type II establishes a baseline for security and compliance that Axure's enterprise customer base can rely on. With several editions of the Axure Cloud product, including a public cloud solution, a privately hosted solution, and an on-premises solution, Axure can meet the security standards of companies across most industries. Today, Axure serves over 90% of the Fortune 500 in industries including healthcare, government, financial services, and education with their UX platform.

"Security is a top priority for our enterprise customers," said Victor Hsu, President and Co-Founder of Axure. "Axure is committed to meeting and exceeding their security standards so their UX and product teams can focus on delivering innovative user experiences."

Through the SOC 2 Type II certification, Axure outlines the operational requirements that support the achievement of the principal service commitments, relevant laws and regulations, and other system requirements. Information security policies define an organization-wide approach to how systems and data are protected. These include policies around how the service is designed and developed, how the system is operated, how the internal business systems and networks are managed, and how employees are hired, trained, and managed.

