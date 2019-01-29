Axway and API Fortress Help Enterprises Accelerate Development Safely with Continuous API Testing

Many enterprises including financial services and Insurance (FSI), banks, online retailers, and digital media services look to Axway and API Fortress to help tackle unique challenges on their paths to complete digital transformation. While new regulations such as PSD2 (Open Banking) and evolving consumer preferences for more sophisticated digital experiences push enterprises to speed up innovation, many IT leaders fear the risks that acceleration may have with costly software defects that expose financial data.

Patrick Poulin, CEO at API Fortress, says, "'Innovation speed' and 'data usability' are the currency of a world in which digital experience decides winners. That means APIs have become the backbone for many companies. Our integration with Axway, a global leader in API management, signals a tipping point for IT leaders to rewrite the belief that increased speed means greater risk. With the Axway integration, we give our customers a purpose-built solution to maintain consistent API quality at any speed."

Axel Grosse, VP of Innovation at Axway, remarks, "When combining Axway with API Fortress, business owners can deliver new APIs quicker, safer, and with more confidence. FSI organizations should standardize API testing on a single end-to-end platform to help maintain control over financial data exposure."

For more information about the API Fortress integration with Axway, schedule a demo, view the data sheet, or sign up for a free trial of API Fortress.

SOURCE API Fortress

Related Links

http://www.apifortress.com

