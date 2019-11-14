Axway Increases Investment in Innovation With Enhanced Partner Program

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), an enterprise leader in hybrid integration, today announced its enhanced program for both business and technology partners. The expanded partner program offers a simpler path to innovation through Axway's AMPLIFY™ Marketplace, making it easier to co-create, co-sell and jointly go-to-market.

"Our goal is to make it as easy as possible to work with Axway, its products, and the AMPLIFY platform," said Vince Padua, Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, Axway. "The Technology Alliance Program allows Axway and our partners an easy entry to the Axway AMPLIFY Marketplace. This allows co-developed solutions to be delivered to the market in a faster and more efficient manner."

The AMPLIFY Marketplace brings together Axway customers, developers, and partners in a dynamic one-stop-shop for apps, connectors, APIs, scripts and tools, templates, modules, policies, and services to enhance solutions and speed time to market.

"Axway's continued commitment to innovation in full lifecycle API management and security helps solidify our partnership and go-to-market strategy," said Bernard Harguindeguy, CTO and GM Intelligence at PingIdentity. "We are an Advanced Technology Alliance partner in Axway's program – our PingIntelligence for APIs' AI engine is integrated with Axway's AMPLIFY platform – and we are listed on the AMPLIFY Marketplace. The joint solution empowers mutual customers to level-up their security and digital transformation initiatives."

As part of the new program, Axway's existing and future partners will have tiers of escalating benefits as the partnership progresses. The tiers will be assigned based on the partner's goals, whether it be co-developing a joint technology offering, delivering a managed service, or co-selling as a channel partner.

"Our Business Partner Program is designed to help our partners grow their business with us," said Roland Royer, Chief Customer Officer for Axway. "We are working closely with our partners to deliver the best solutions possible to customers. We enhanced the program in order to facilitate the life of our partner relationship with a structured go-to-market approach, higher partner support and more enablement. We created partner program tiers which better reflect partner engagement on both sides."

Details on the Axway Global Partner Program can be found on Axway's Become a Partner page.

