Axway Named a Leader in Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management

PHOENIX, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider in hybrid integration technology, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner in the Leaders quadrant of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management for its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"High-performing Enterprise customers are leveraging strong API strategies to drive their growth in a digital world. It isn't enough to have security, governance and management of APIs – you need to have a strong platform to create and drive their consumption," said Axway CEO Patrick Donovan. "We partner with our customers to deliver value through thought-leadership and technologies to make their API and digital strategies a success."

For example, Axway recently helped wealth management firm Robert W. Baird & Co. enable a centralized API management regime across its growing business. With the Axway solution, the company can offer a central API catalog and self-service consumption, while tightly controlling API access and use.

"It isn't a surprise to us that Axway is recognized as a Leader. We believe that their enterprise-level approach to API management checked all the boxes for us, and we are now able to drive our API consumption with strong authentication and intuitive visualization," said Jim Cornelius, Vice President – Solution Architect at Robert W. Baird & Co. "Axway AMPLIFY API Management is the foundation of our API strategy."

Axway AMPLIFY™ API Management helps customers along the full API management life cycle from discovery and build, to deploy and secure, to manage and iterate. And Axway's Accelerate Journeys, delivered by the elite Catalysts Team, provides the strategic guidance companies need to complete their digital transformation journeys.

"Axway helps companies innovate across multiple platforms like iOS, Android, and Alexa, and multiple interaction models like keyboard, touch, voice, proximity, real-time events and streaming data, or augmented reality," said David Bressler, Sr. Director, Product and Solution Marketing, API Management at Axway. "The demands of an omniexperience world require the ability to rethink fundamental assumptions about the process and economics of software development."

Learn more about Axway's API management offerings.

Read a complimentary copy of the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management.

Source: Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Full Life Cycle API Management, Paolo Malinverno, Mark O'Neill, Aashish Gupta, Kimihiko Iijima, 9 October 2019.

About Axway

Axway enables customers to succeed using hybrid integration to connect people, systems, partners and ecosystems. Our hybrid integration platform, AMPLIFY™, helps businesses accelerate digital transformation, create captivating experiences, and innovate services. It speeds integrations by combining traditional integration patterns with APIs and application integration using over 150 prebuilt connectors. 11,000 organizations worldwide rely on Axway for their integration challenges. www.axway.com.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

