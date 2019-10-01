Axxcess Platform Announces Partnership With Hj Sims

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Axxcess Platform ("Platform"), an enterprise turnkey asset management platform, announced today a partnership with HJ Sims, a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm headquartered in Fairfield, CT. HJ Sims and Axxcess have partnered to deliver a suite of portfolio management technology for the HJ Sims private client wealth management team.

"We are thrilled about partnering with HJ Sims to equip their team with our asset management solution to help them continue to deliver a rich client experience. We are confident the HJ Sims team will find incredible value in our platform, which offers the tools and resources needed in one technology stack, further optimizing their client management approach," says Michael Seid, CEO of Axxcess.

HJ Sims will utilize the Axxcess platform as an end-to-end portfolio management tool, allowing their wealth management experts to serve their clients' financial needs with a seamless and scalable approach–including aggregating accounts, identifying risk, analyzing holdings, modelling and blending investment strategies, and accessing third-party directed solutions.

"Partnering with Axxcess by incorporating their customized technology and sophisticated interface via a first-class portfolio management tool will help our advisory team deepen their client relationships. The comprehensive technology platform provided by Axxcess empowers us to revolutionize our client experience with open architecture and access to best in breed money managers," said Dan Mullane, Managing Principal of HJ Sims.

ABOUT HJ SIMS

Founded in 1935 on Wall Street, HJ Sims is a privately held investment bank and wealth management firm. HJ Sims is known as one of the country's oldest underwriters of tax-exempt and taxable bonds, having raised $28+ billion for projects throughout the US. The firm is headquartered in Fairfield, CT, with nationwide investment banking, private wealth management and trading locations.

Investments involve risk, including the possible fluctuation of principal. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. HJ Sims is not affiliated with Axxcess Wealth Management. Member FINRA, SIPC.

ABOUT AXXCESS PLATFORM

Axxcess integrates third party investment managers alongside real estate, private equity, and hedged investments to create a unique UMA/TAMP Platform to transform your Wealth Management practice. The Axxcess Platform is built for the experienced Advisor looking to improve its current RIA Platform, or as an operational solution for a high caliber professional thinking of going independent and seeking a seamless transition. We offer Advisors open architecture, with a full array of wealth management and investment advisory services to move your practice upstream. Axxcess combines true alternatives like private equity, private credit, hedge funds and directed real estate alongside traditional SMA strategies.

Our focus is on 3c(1) and 3c(7) clients and the Advisors that serve them. If you are interested in providing a platform of services designed to move your business upscale, Axxcess is your solution.

The subject matter contained herein has been derived from several sources believed to be reliable and accurate at the time of compilation, but no representation or warranty (express or implied) is made as to the accuracy or completeness of any of this information. Under no circumstances should this information be construed as a recommendation or advice. The views expressed herein reflect the professional opinions of Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, and are as of the date referenced above and are subject to change.

About Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC: Axxcess is a leader in tailoring a full suite of customized portfolio services. The Axxcess Platform integrates third party investment managers alongside real estate, private equity, and hedged investments to create a unique UMA/TAMP framework that it deploys across RIA, BD, and direct channels.

Advisory services provided by Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC (AWM), an Investment Adviser registered with the SEC. Advisory services are only offered to clients or prospective clients where Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC and its Investment Advisor Representatives are properly licensed or exempt from registration. Securities are offered by Arete Wealth Management, LLC member FINRA, SIPC, NFA.

