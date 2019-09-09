Axxcess Wealth Selects HiddenLevers to Build Next Gen Asset Manager Allocation Workflow

ATLANTA, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxcess Wealth Management, a fast-growing turnkey asset management program, has selected HiddenLevers, a premiere wealth management tech provider, to power its Axxcess Allocator platform, its end-to-end portfolio management solution for financial advisors.

"HiddenLevers was the missing piece we needed to complete the Axxcess Platform," said Cory Persson, CFA CFS, CIO of Axxcess Wealth. "The Axxcess Allocator streamlines the strategy selection process, giving advisors more time to focus on scaling their business, and deliver a rich client experience."

Axxcess Wealth Management is an operational solution for high-caliber advisors thinking of going independent and seeking a seamless transition. Using the Axxcess Allocator powered by HiddenLevers, advisors can not only build a blended investment allocation, but also stress test that allocation against upside and downside economic scenarios. They can also push through the new allocation to a client account and execute it on the Axxcess Platform.

"Unlike other Asset Manager tech layers that limit advisors to analytics only on their product offerings, Axxcess made the leap to include investments from outside the Axxcess Platform," said Jeff Baker, who led the deal for HiddenLevers. "Axxcess was attracted to HiddenLevers because we took the time to listen to their unique needs and build something not available from another vendor."

Details of the Deal

Axxcess has implemented components of HiddenLevers Asset Manager Platform via API within its own advisor-facing tech stack, with access given to RIAs and Broker Dealers working on the Axxcess Platform.

The Axxcess Allocator gives advisors access to third party strategies and alternative investments such as hedge funds and real estate. HiddenLevers' Allocator Workflow enables users to create customized recommendations using these strategies. The Axxcess Platform then leverages the HiddenLevers API to get orders ready for a trade execution platform and CRM notation.

"The HiddenLevers Allocator Workflow seriously lowers execution friction for TAMPs," said Audrey Satre, HiddenLevers Product Manager. "Imagine an advisor being able to mix and match strategies, including alts and getting on the fly analytics. Then, they can compare the new allocation to the advisor or client's current portfolio – that's what we made happen for Axxcess."

Model Portfolios Conference

HiddenLevers has been invited to speak at the 2019 IEN Model Portfolios Conference in New York City, to showcase the Allocator Workflow in a session entitled Model Portfolio Options and Accessibility. Team members will be present in the exhibitor's hall to demonstrate the power of the HiddenLevers Asset Manager Platform. For more information on HiddenLevers technology offerings for Asset Managers, please visit HiddenLevers' website.

About HiddenLevers

HiddenLevers is a technology platform, providing next-level applications, business intelligence, risk analytics and economic research for the wealth management space. With nearly $500 billion in assets on its platform, HiddenLevers offers client experience and home-office solutions aimed at financial advisors, asset managers, and wealth management executive teams. The cloud-based platform includes a macro-scenario library, proposal generation, portfolio stress testing, model construction, and enterprise monitoring of risk, revenue, and KPI. HiddenLevers was founded in 2009 and remains a self-funded company, with headquarters in Atlanta.

About Axxcess Wealth

Axxcess Wealth Management and the Axxcess Platform integrate third party investment managers alongside real estate, private equity, and hedged investments to create a unique UMA/TAMP Platform and is operated by Axxcess Wealth Management. Axxcess combines true alternatives like private equity, private credit, hedge funds and directed real estate alongside traditional SMA strategies. Axxcess clients include single and multi-family offices, traditional wealth advisory firms and money managers. Axxcess Wealth has $1.6 billion in platform assets, with headquarters in Carlsbad, California.

