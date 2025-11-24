Axxes Capital Announces Collaboration with Bridge Investment Group

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxes Capital, a private markets investment firm dedicated to providing wealth advisors and their clients access to innovative private markets solutions, announced today a collaboration with Bridge Investment Group ("Bridge") to offer investors access to vehicles managed by Bridge and its affiliated registered investment advisers via retail alternative fund structures managed by Axxes Capital. Bridge is a leading alternative investment manager diversified across specialized asset classes, including residential housing, logistics properties, and net lease properties.

"Axxes Capital was founded on the belief that individual investors deserve the same access, transparency, and discipline historically reserved for institutions," said Joseph DaGrosa, Jr., Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Axxes Capital.

"We're very pleased to have the opportunity to partner with Axxes Capital," said Dean Allara, Vice Chairman of Bridge. "Real estate has long been a core asset class for institutional investors, and Bridge has a strong history of investing across U.S. markets through disciplined underwriting and a focus on generating durable, income-driven returns."

About Axxes Capital

Axxes Capital is a private markets investment management firm committed to delivering innovative, institutionally backed investment solutions to wealth advisors and their clients. The firm partners with independent, top-tier asset managers to offer interval funds that provide access to private equity, credit, and other alternative strategies, all through advisor-friendly vehicles. For more information, visit www.axxescapital.com.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group is an affiliate of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and a leading alternative investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. Powered by Apollo, Bridge combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on select real estate verticals.

