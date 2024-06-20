Axxess and SimiTree Partner to Launch Platforms to Empower Home Health and Hospice Growth

Key Market, Referral and Utilization Data Available for Streamlined Decision-Making

DALLAS, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, and SimiTree, a revenue cycle, coding, professional services, and talent management resource for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, today announced the launch of two new products designed to provide Axxess' home health and hospice clients with even more valuable insights to strategically plan and drive growth.

With SimiTree's Market Analysis Platform (MAP) home health and hospice providers can easily quantify their market position, including market share and trends, referral partner strength and competitor analysis. The platform offers key insights into service areas, changes in revenue, referral patterns, quality scores, and more.

Two new products designed to provide Axxess' home health and hospice clients with even more valuable insights Post this

"This partnership between SimiTree and Axxess is an incredible opportunity to bring together two organizations that equally strive for excellence, innovation, and making a positive impact on home healthcare," said William Simione III, CEO. "Pairing our tools together will create an even more powerful technology suite that improves operating efficiency and contributes to better outcomes. It will also allow organizations in this space to take advantage of real-time data that will help them identify the best opportunities for growth. Together, we will continue to empower providers and create the best value possible."

Axxess clients can now also leverage the new SimiTree Compass tool to help optimize home health visit utilization and resource management. This visit utilization guidance tool provides crucial data to help agencies make informed decisions, ensure consistent care and maintain appropriate documentation. SimiTree Compass includes information on standard visit ranges, LUPA likelihood, and visit discipline mix that is all presented in a user-friendly format tailored to clinicians and managers. Accessible early in the patient's care episode, the system allows for quick lookups and adjustments to fit specific clinical profiles and agency needs without requiring changes to existing processes.

"We're excited to partner with SimiTree to bring both of these cutting-edge solutions to our clients to further enhance their capabilities with Axxess," said Chris Taylor, Senior Vice President of Channel Partnerships at Axxess. "The Market Analysis Platform aligns perfectly with our mission to empower home health and hospice providers with the tools they need to succeed. And by leveraging data and analytics from the SimiTree Compass tool, our clients can make informed decisions to optimize their operations and drive growth."

SimiTree's Compass tool is available to Axxess Home Health clients. The MAP tool is available to Axxess Home Health and Axxess Hospice clients.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About SimiTree

SimiTree, a company that provides industry-leading, tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle management (RCM), coding, professional services, and talent management resources for post-acute and behavioral health organizations, was created by the merger of Simione Healthcare Consultants and BlackTree Healthcare Consulting in 2021. In 2022, SimiTree further expanded its RCM capabilities with its Imark Billing acquisition, and its behavioral health footprint with a strategic alignment with Infinity, a SimiTree company.

In addition to clinical, financial, and operational consulting, SimiTree offers a robust suite of outsourced services, including billing, coding, OASIS, Review Choice Demonstration (RCD) and Quality Assessment and Performance Improvement (QAPI), and revenue cycle management; executive placement, interim management, retention consulting and other talent solutions; mergers and acquisitions support; compliance assessments and risk mitigation plans; sales and growth training; and benchmarking and data analytics. For more information, visit www.SimiTreeHC.com.

SOURCE Axxess