Axxess and WorldView Improve Home Care Management with New Integration

News provided by

WorldView

01 Nov, 2023, 08:45 ET

Enhanced Integration Simplifies Workflows and Elevates Patient Care

DALLAS and OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an advancement for home-based care providers, Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, and WorldView, the foremost in workflow automation solutions, have announced a new software integration. Axxess and WorldView have integrated their solutions to serve the needs of home health, hospice, and now, home care agencies to provide solutions that simplify intake and order management across all home-based care settings.

As the demand for home-based patient care surges, Axxess and WorldView are helping providers manage more patients with fewer resources. This integration complements the functionality given to home healthcare and hospice agencies and reduces administrative effort in order to provide timely patient care.

With WorldView's advanced orders and intake solutions integrating directly with Axxess, organizations can now improve their operations, maintain compliance, and reduce costs. Once the WorldView integration is activated in Axxess Home Care, a seamless transmission of approved orders to WorldView takes place, facilitating swift physician signatures and direct return into Axxess' ecosystem. This integration marks the dawn of end-to-end automation in home care management.

"Our partnership with WorldView is a step forward in expanding the types of services we offer our home care clients," said Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Interoperability at Axxess. "As organizations establish themselves as the 'provider of choice' for health systems and the community, offering a comprehensive array of services becomes crucial. This integration supports providers in delivering the right care at the right time, enhancing patient care and ensuring financial stability."

James Lezzer, VP of Strategic Partnerships at WorldView, remarked, "Our collaboration with Axxess is representative of our vision to deliver straightforward, practical solutions for home care agencies. Home-based care agencies face significant pressure to process referrals quickly. With this integration, they realize that benefit while ensuring consistent functionality across all service lines."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About WorldView

WorldView, a leader in workflow automation and seamlessly integrated with Axxess, offers a comprehensive range of innovative solutions customized to meet the unique needs of every healthcare agency. With a strong commitment to cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency, WorldView empowers home-based care providers through dedicated support and tailored workflows. Their focus on simplifying operations, reducing administrative complexities, and ensuring compliance enables agencies to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape effortlessly. As a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, WorldView continues to lead the way, providing practical solutions and peace of mind in an increasingly intricate healthcare environment.

SOURCE WorldView

Also from this source

Axxess and WorldView Partner to Revolutionize Hospice Workflow Automation

Axxess and WorldView Partner to Revolutionize Hospice Workflow Automation

Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, and WorldView, the leading workflow automation solution, have further solidified...
WorldView and SimiTree Form Partnership to Strengthen Post-Acute Care Agencies Through Operational Support and Advanced Technology

WorldView and SimiTree Form Partnership to Strengthen Post-Acute Care Agencies Through Operational Support and Advanced Technology

Leading enterprise content management solution WorldView today announced a new partnership with SimiTree, a tech-enabled specialty revenue cycle...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.