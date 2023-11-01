Axxess and WorldView Improve Home Care Management with New Integration

Enhanced Integration Simplifies Workflows and Elevates Patient Care

DALLAS and OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In an advancement for home-based care providers, Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, and WorldView, the foremost in workflow automation solutions, have announced a new software integration. Axxess and WorldView have integrated their solutions to serve the needs of home health, hospice, and now, home care agencies to provide solutions that simplify intake and order management across all home-based care settings.

As the demand for home-based patient care surges, Axxess and WorldView are helping providers manage more patients with fewer resources. This integration complements the functionality given to home healthcare and hospice agencies and reduces administrative effort in order to provide timely patient care.

With WorldView's advanced orders and intake solutions integrating directly with Axxess, organizations can now improve their operations, maintain compliance, and reduce costs. Once the WorldView integration is activated in Axxess Home Care, a seamless transmission of approved orders to WorldView takes place, facilitating swift physician signatures and direct return into Axxess' ecosystem. This integration marks the dawn of end-to-end automation in home care management.

"Our partnership with WorldView is a step forward in expanding the types of services we offer our home care clients," said Tim Ingram, Executive Vice President of Interoperability at Axxess. "As organizations establish themselves as the 'provider of choice' for health systems and the community, offering a comprehensive array of services becomes crucial. This integration supports providers in delivering the right care at the right time, enhancing patient care and ensuring financial stability."

James Lezzer, VP of Strategic Partnerships at WorldView, remarked, "Our collaboration with Axxess is representative of our vision to deliver straightforward, practical solutions for home care agencies. Home-based care agencies face significant pressure to process referrals quickly. With this integration, they realize that benefit while ensuring consistent functionality across all service lines."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About WorldView

WorldView, a leader in workflow automation and seamlessly integrated with Axxess, offers a comprehensive range of innovative solutions customized to meet the unique needs of every healthcare agency. With a strong commitment to cost-effectiveness and operational efficiency, WorldView empowers home-based care providers through dedicated support and tailored workflows. Their focus on simplifying operations, reducing administrative complexities, and ensuring compliance enables agencies to navigate the ever-changing healthcare landscape effortlessly. As a trusted partner in the healthcare industry, WorldView continues to lead the way, providing practical solutions and peace of mind in an increasingly intricate healthcare environment.

