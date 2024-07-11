Axxess Partners With Security Compliance Associates to Offer Comprehensive Cybersecurity Services to Clients

DALLAS, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, and Security Compliance Associates (SCA), a leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity solutions, have partnered to offer Axxess clients tailored, cost-effective cybersecurity services.

Through this collaboration, Axxess clients have access to a robust suite of cybersecurity services offered by SCA, including penetration testing, risk assessments and cyber regulatory compliance. These services are specifically designed to address the unique challenges faced by the home healthcare industry, ensuring sensitive patient data remains protected against the evolving landscape of cyberthreats.

"Our partnership with Security Compliance Associates complements our industry-leading secure software solutions, providing our clients with additional specialized cybersecurity services," said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "By leveraging SCA's expertise in healthcare cybersecurity, we are enhancing our clients' ability to safeguard sensitive data, ensuring they can deliver exceptional care with utmost confidence in their operational security."

SCA's services will help Axxess clients navigate the complexities of cybersecurity compliance, safeguard patient information and enhance their overall security posture. This partnership comes at a critical time when the importance of robust cybersecurity measures in the healthcare sector is increasingly paramount.

"Security Compliance Associates is very excited to partner with Axxess to provide a full range of cybersecurity and compliance services to the home healthcare industry," said Jim Brahm, CEO of Security Compliance Associates. "With the alarming and detrimental cyberattacks specifically targeting the healthcare industry causing significant business interruption, the time is now to proactively protect your practice and stay in compliance with the state and federal security and privacy laws."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Security Compliance Associates

Security Compliance Associates (SCA) specializes in providing tailored cybersecurity solutions that help healthcare organizations meet stringent regulatory requirements from HIPAA and HITRUST. Their services include penetration testing, risk assessments, cyber regulatory compliance and more, ensuring sensitive patient data remains secure.

SOURCE Axxess