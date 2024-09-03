Axxess Partners With Transcend Strategy Group to Offer Growth Strategy Consulting to Clients

DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, has partnered with Transcend Strategy Group, a leading provider of growth strategy consulting, to offer Axxess clients affordable, cutting-edge consulting services designed to accelerate their growth and expand their market presence.

This collaboration enables Axxess clients to tap into a broad range of services, including GRO™ assessment, market research, strategic planning, sales strategy, branding and marketing, and recruitment and retention. These services are designed to make best business practices accessible to growth-minded home care companies, so more people have access to the best possible care.

"By partnering with Transcend Strategy Group, we are equipping our clients with even more insights and strategies to thrive in today's competitive landscape," said Chris Taylor, senior vice president of channel partnerships at Axxess. "Our goal is to empower healthcare providers to achieve unprecedented growth and enhance the quality of care they deliver across the board."

Transcend Strategy Group and Axxess are united in their mission to collaborate with home-based care providers to boost organizational growth and reach more patients.

"We couldn't be more thrilled to enter this partnership with Axxess," said Stephanie Johnston, president and CEO of Transcend Strategy Group. "Transcend Strategy Group has provided consultative services and strategic counsel to home-based care providers for more than 20 years and with powerhouse partners like Axxess, we can help even more agencies grow. We see that as a win-win for the industry."

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology innovator for healthcare at home, focused on solving the most complex industry challenges. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations that serve more than 5 million patients worldwide, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care, hospice, and palliative providers to make healthcare in the home human again. Multiple independent certifications have confirmed that Axxess has the most secure and industry-compliant software available for providers. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Transcend Strategy Group

Transcend Strategy Group is a growth strategy consulting firm that applies deep expertise, data-driven insights and Fortune 500 best practices to solve the top challenges home care providers face today.

