Axxess Partners with Trella Health to Provide Data Analytics Solution to Home Health and Hospice Organizations

ATLANTA and DALLAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxess, the leading home healthcare technology company, and Trella Health, a leading source for post-acute performance analytics and outcomes data, have partnered to provide Axxess customers improved benchmark quality performance metrics while strengthening referral relationships to accelerate their growth.

"Trella Health's data and analytics complement Axxess' solutions and will provide Axxess clients even greater visibility into their daily operations and growth opportunities in their respective markets," said John Olajide, Axxess' founder and chief executive officer.

Added Ian Juliano, chief executive officer of Trella Health: "The Axxess growth story is a testament to the quality and value they provide. Our partnership is an example of Axxess' commitment to making the best tools available to their clients. We look forward to working with Axxess to ensure their client base has access to industry-leading insights and the most complete physician, facility, and health system data in their markets."

Trella Health software solutions automate sales and marketing processes, including pre-call planning and referral source targeting, to enable sales teams to confidently present an agency's quantifiable value, and get the most out of their sales and marketing spend. Unlike other market intelligence providers who deliver solely Medicare Part A institutional data, Trella delivers 100% of Medicare Part A and B data, including outpatient and physician services, preventative care, labs, mental and home health services, and more through easy-to-use productivity software solutions. Refreshed quarterly with approximately a one-quarter lag, Trella customers gain first-mover advantage when identifying physician-facility affiliations.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading home healthcare technology company, providing solutions that improve care for more than 2 million patients nationwide and are trusted by more than 7,000 organizations. Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use, innovative software solutions, empowering home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

Helping agencies successfully transition from the Prospective Payment System (PPS) to Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), which goes into effect January 1, 2020, has been a top initiative for Axxess this year. Axxess has created several helpful tools in its home health software, including the PDGM Impact Report, which uses an agency's actual OASIS and visit data from the past three years to demonstrate how its reimbursements will be impacted by the new payment reform. Among its benefits, it identifies potential threats for the agency, including questionable encounter codes and low utilization visits.

To learn more about Axxess, click here. To learn more about its PDGM resources, click here.

About Trella Health

Trella Health, formerly Excel Health, provides post-acute business development leaders with the most complete picture of care activity in their service areas so they can explore new opportunities for growth. As one of only a few companies in the country deemed 'Innovators' under the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Service's Virtual Research Data Center Program, Trella has access to 100% of Medicare Part A and Part B claims data. Trella analyzes the most intricate components of more than 1.2 billion claims and presents relevant insights to nearly 10,000 users so they can build higher performing care networks, serve more patients, and reduce the cost of care. For more information, please visit www.trellahealth.com; or to see a demonstration, email us at info@trellahealth.com.

