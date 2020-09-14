Axxess/Home Health Care News Survey Reveals Effect of Coronavirus Pandemic on Growth of Home-Based Care Organizations

DALLAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Results of a recent survey by Axxess, the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, in collaboration with Home Health Care News, the leading daily news publication serving the in-home care industry, indicate the COVID-19 pandemic has had a mixed impact on the home-based care industry during 2020 but far outweighs all other uncertainties as possibly having the biggest impact in the coming year.

The survey results showed that of those organizations experiencing a revenue decline, care challenges and staffing challenges related to COVID-19 were the dominant reasons. Survey respondents indicated recruitment and retention continue to be a high priority in addressing staffing challenges, and that developing referral relationships will be the primary growth opportunity in the months ahead.

The survey examined challenges of creating and sustaining growth for home-based care organizations and measured the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and other issues.

"This year has brought many important issues around healthcare to light as we all navigate the challenges presented by COVID-19 and issues surrounding diversity, equity and inclusion," said John Olajide, founder and CEO of Axxess. "The results of this survey show how these challenges are affecting organizations in unique ways and the steps our industry is taking to prepare for future growth. Even as we find our way through this uncertain time, I continue to have no doubt the future of healthcare is in the home."

Key takeaways include:

Organizations are experiencing mixed results due to COVID-19 – While virtually identical percentages of organizations responding indicated they have experienced revenue increases or decreases this year, of those experiencing a decline the pandemic has made it more challenging for organizations to care for patients and staff their operations. Survey respondents indicated that uncertainty around the virus will have the biggest impact on in-home care for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

– While virtually identical percentages of organizations responding indicated they have experienced revenue increases or decreases this year, of those experiencing a decline the pandemic has made it more challenging for organizations to care for patients and staff their operations. Survey respondents indicated that uncertainty around the virus will have the biggest impact on in-home care for the remainder of 2020 and into 2021. In-home care organizations are taking steps to address racial issues – Addressing racial inequality is top-of-mind for home-based care organizations. Nearly 80% of respondents say they either have increased resources for staff diversity, equity, and inclusion or they plan to do so before the end of the year.

– Addressing racial inequality is top-of-mind for home-based care organizations. Nearly 80% of respondents say they either have increased resources for staff diversity, equity, and inclusion or they plan to do so before the end of the year. New referral relationships and recruitment and retention are the top growth strategies for home-based care organizations – While new referral relationships were cited as the best growth opportunity, many respondents felt that the staffing challenges for the industry also present an opportunity. Talent availability due to higher unemployment rates was seen as a real opportunity for growth in 2020.

The full report, including detailed results, can be found here.

"Growth During Uncertainty: 2020 In-Home Care Industry Survey and Report" is based on the views of 315 industry participants polled online in July 2020.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading technology innovator for healthcare at home, providing solutions that help improve care for more than 2 million patients worldwide. Trusted by more than 7,000 organizations, Axxess offers a complete suite of easy-to-use software solutions that empower home health, home care and hospice providers to grow their business while making lives better. The company's collaborative culture focused on innovation and excellence is recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work."

About Home Health Care News

Home Health Care News (HHCN) is an independent source for breaking news and up-to-date information on the senior in-home care industry. HHCN's coverage spans the home care world specifically, from large, national service providers to independent care companies. Its news and perspective give industry professionals the information they need to make the best decisions in their day-to-day business operations. HHCN distributes industry news through its website, daily emails and a syndicated RSS feed. HHCN is owned and operated by Chicago-based Aging Media Network.

