Axxiom Elevator Appoints Cody McCracken as Chief Financial Officer

MARGATE, Fla., Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Axxiom Elevator, a leading provider of innovative elevator solutions, today announced the appointment of Cody McCracken as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). McCracken brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic acumen to the role, and will be instrumental in driving Axxiom's continued growth and success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Cody to the Axxiom team," said Jeremy Metzger, CEO of Axxiom Elevator. "His proven track record in financial leadership and his deep understanding of the industry makes him an invaluable asset. We are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in guiding our financial strategy and driving our business forward."

In his role as CFO, McCracken will oversee all aspects of Axxiom's financial operations, including accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, and board relations. He will also play a key role in developing and executing the company's strategic initiatives.

Prior to joining Axxiom, McCracken was CFO at Southeast Elevator, where he successfully led financial teams and contributed to significant business growth. He holds an MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Axxiom Elevator is a rapidly expanding independent elevator services company doing business across Arizona, California, Florida, and the Washington D.C. area. The company offers a comprehensive suite of services including Maintenance, Repair, New Installation and Modernization. With a focus on safety, reliability, and energy efficiency, Axxiom is dedicated to setting new standards in the elevator industry.

