Axylyum Charter Joins The American Association of Private Lenders

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CRE Financial Firm, Axylyum Charter recently announced that they have joined the American Association of Private Lenders. The oldest national organization representing the private real estate and peer-to-peer lending industry, AAPL's members include private money lenders, mortgage fund managers, brokers and service providers from around the United States.

"We are very pleased to have joined such an important industry organization. The team at Axylyum believe very strongly in AAPL's core values and appreciate all that they do for the private lending space. We are looking forward to fostering this relationship and utilizing AAPL's member resources to better support our growing base," said Steven Amshen, general counsel at Axylyum.

Axylyum Charter was founded in early 2021 with the purpose of disrupting the distressed mortgage industry. The firm is a market creator and leader in providing portfolio-wide secure engagement options to Retail and Wholesale Lenders that allow for an immediate repurchase of Lenders' defaulted loans. Through their exclusive product, AXY Wrap™, Axylyum offers a secure guarantee on the performance of asset-based non-owner-occupied loans through portfolio-wide engagement pricing.

"The American Association of Private Lenders is pleased to have Axylyum join us as a service provider member. We look forward to supporting Axylyum as we do all our members through education, ethics, and advocacy," said Linda Hyde, managing director of AAPL.

Axylyum will be attending AAPL's 12th Annual Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on November 14-16. The conference is the nation's largest private lending event.

ABOUT AXYLYUM:

Axylyum Charter focuses on acquisition of defaulted asset backed non-owner-occupied loans through portfolio wide engagement guarantees to non-traditional lenders. The goal of the organization is to disrupt the distressed mortgage-backed asset space by executing their litigation-driven equity capture position in high value markets.

For more information, please visit www.axylyum.com or email [email protected].

