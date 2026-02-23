AxyomCore Displays World's Best Network Extender at MWC Barcelona

Enterprise Small Cell Supports both 4G and 5G, and Handles Up to 200 Concurrent Users

ANDOVER, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AxyomCore, a leading provider of core and RAN solutions, is exhibiting its flagship enterprise small cell at MWC Barcelona (March 2-5). The unit acts as a powerful network extender, delivering market leading coverage and the highest concurrent user capacity.

The AxyomCore enterprise small cell supports both 4G and 5G, provides up to 31,000 square feet of coverage, and handles up to 200 concurrent users, with a throughput of 970Mbps downlink and 240Mbps uplink. For comparison, most small cells in the market cover roughly half that footprint and support around 60% fewer users. AxyomCore covers more space with fewer radios, resulting in reduced installation complexity and cost.

"Our enterprise small cells have been battle‑tested across challenging indoor environments and consistently outperformed competitors on key performance parameters," said Pete Koat, CEO at AxyomCore. "Our cells lead on square footage, capacity, and throughput while consuming less power. This makes them the ideal choice for boosting network density in retail, hospitals, sports venues, warehouses, and virtually any enterprise environment."

With tens of thousands of cells deployed across the United States and Europe, AxyomCore delivers reliable connectivity for hospitals, retail franchises, mission‑critical sites, and major events — including world‑renowned tennis tournaments, where the company's cells, in partnership with Orange, supported seamless live broadcast transmission.

Small cells are compact, low‑power base stations that create a dedicated coverage layer by connecting to the operator's core network over broadband. By bringing the radio closer to users, they deliver far better capacity, speed, and reliability compared to macro networks. Unlike signal repeaters, AxyomCore network extenders generate their own high‑quality cellular signal rather than amplifying a weak one. This is especially critical for 5G, where mid‑band and high‑band signals are easily blocked by walls and building materials, making indoor small‑cell deployment essential for consistent coverage.

AxyomCore's enterprise small cell is the most compact and lightweight type of radio network extender, which has proven to provide reliable performance in complex indoor environments where cellular coverage is harder to deliver.

AxyomCore will exhibit at MWC Barcelona from March 2-5 in Hall 2, Stand 2G11, within Lumine Group's exhibition space, where the unit will be on display. The company is available to meet with any network operator interested in strengthening indoor coverage across their enterprise segments.

About AxyomCore

AxyomCore is a global leader in cloud native wireless core and radio access network solutions. Its product portfolio includes high-performance 4G and 5G converged core, Femto core, security gateway, and enterprise RAN units. The AxyomCore platform offers unparalleled efficiency, scalability, and economics, ensuring that customers remain at the forefront of the rapidly-evolving telecommunications landscape. For more information, visit www.axyomcore.ai.

Media Relations Contact:

Michael Benedetto

Springboard

[email protected]

SOURCE AxyomCore