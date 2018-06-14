AXYZ International to Install WARDJet Waterjet Cutting Systems in Select AXYZ Demonstration and Showroom Facilities

BURLINGTON, Ontario, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AXYZ International, a leading global manufacturing of CNC router and knife cutting systems, recently acquired WARDJet, a manufacturer of waterjet cutting systems and custom solutions. Currently, WARDJet machines are demonstrated at WARDJet's Ohio-based manufacturing facility. Now, AXYZ International is installing the WARDJet X-1530 waterjet cutting system in its sales and demonstration facilities in Anaheim, California, Calgary, Alberta and Burlington, Ontario. This will provide greater exposure to the versatility of waterjet cutting technology.

The X-1530 waterjet is a versatile machine that saves floor space while still being able to handle the toughest, industrial-sized jobs. Engineered from the ground up, it provides superior speed, accuracy and strength. "We researched other technologies in the industry and discovered waterjet cutting machines. What's great about waterjets is they work on material that we can't process on a CNC router," said Greg Jenkins, Vice President, Sales, for AXYZ International.

Waterjet cutting machines are ideal for a multitude of industries including defense, aerospace and industrial foam cutting. Materials commonly cut with waterjet machines include alloys, steels, laminates, composites, plastics, acrylics, rubber, gaskets, fiberglass and glass. "We can't cut glass, steel, marble, stone or ceramics on a CNC router, and those are all very easily managed with a WARDJet waterjet cutting machine. This expanded ability gives our customers broader access to cutting technologies and opens up additional opportunities for them. Waterjets can handle greater thicknesses and the harder materials that CNC routers aren't able to cut," said Jenkins.

AXYZ International will install the X-1530 in these three facilities within the coming weeks. The long-range goal is to put a waterjet cutting machine in all AXYZ International demonstration and showroom facilities. To see a waterjet demonstration, please contact AXYZ International at 800.361.3408 or WARDJet at 844.927.3538. Please visit www.axyz.com and www.wardjet.com for more information on waterjet cutting machines.

About AXYZ International:

AXYZ International is a leading global manufacturer of CNC router, knife, and waterjet cutting systems. From a two-man beginning in 1990 to now, AXYZ has manufactured, sold, installed and supported over 10,500 CNC machines for use in a variety of applications. AXYZ International conducts business in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Poland and India. For further information, call 800.361.3408 or visit www.axyz.com.

