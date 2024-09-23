AY Young Makes Commitment with Clinton Global Initiative, Using Music to Accelerate the United Nations' Goal of Affordable, Clean Energy Around the Globe

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AY Young announced a new commitment to advancing clean energy at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2024 Annual Meeting.

A singer, songwriter, United Nations Youth Leader, and entrepreneur, AY Young is powering a movement with his upcoming album Project17 , a Battery Tour initiative . With partners including the United Nations, Samsung USA, and General Motors, each song on Project17 is dedicated to one of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) with all profits to be awarded to organizations pushing the SDGs forward.

AY's commitment centers on SDG 7, affordable and clean energy. Around the world, as international public financing for clean energy for developing countries continues to decline, 675 million people still live in the dark. AY is directing crucial capital for an equitable global energy transition.

On stage at the CGI annual meeting, AY will announce his world record-breaking commitment to power 1,000 concerts entirely with clean energy, with aspirations to play his 1,000th show at Amazon's Climate Pledge Arena on Earth Day 2025. He shut down Times Square for his 958th battery powered show on the #roadto1000 at Climate Week NYC.

"I was raised by a family of changemakers who used their platform to drive forward a better future," says AY Young. "I'm blessed to continue that legacy and partner with the Clinton Global Initiative to use music to power global impact."

