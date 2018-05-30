Aya Healthcare Acquires Locums Unlimited

"We're excited to join Aya Healthcare," said Sigrid Boring, President of Locums Unlimited. "By joining forces with Aya, we'll be able to expand our clientele to make an even bigger impact in the industry."

Aya has added a significant number of locums agencies through the Aya Partner Network recently, but the acquisition of Locums Unlimited will give it direct recruiting capacity to further deliver enhanced locums services to its facility clients.

"In this ever-changing industry, it's critical that we evolve with the needs of our clients to provide them with the best value and experience," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare.

Aya also announced that locums services are now available through its Aya Connect platform – the industry's most intuitive software platform to manage the procurement of contingent labor.

"Our clients have been asking us to deliver locums through our Aya Connect platform, and now we can," added Braynin.

Aya continues to experience rapid growth and has added over $200 million in new managed service contracts on Aya Connect over the last 12 months. With this new acquisition, locum tenens staffing will be added to Aya's already robust suite of healthcare staffing and workforce solutions offerings which include travel nurse, allied and per diem staffing, clinical services, MSP solutions and the Aya Connect platform.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest privately held travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions provider in the country. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions segments. Aya creates exceptional experiences for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

About Locums Unlimited

Locums Unlimited brings over 25 years combined experience to the healthcare staffing community. The company offers top-of-the-line, professional providers to their group of qualified clients. Locums Unlimited takes a consultative, strategic approach to reach beyond simply recruiting to anticipate locum tenens solutions for their clients.

