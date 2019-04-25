Aya Healthcare Acquires Symmetry Healthcare Solutions, Expands Vendor Neutral Division

SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States, recently acquired Symmetry Healthcare Solutions, the Managed Services Division of Symmetry Healthcare Strategies. The acquired company will operate as Symmetry Workforce Solutions and be part of Lotus Workforce, Aya's vendor neutral division which also houses Healthcare Select and Qualivis.

"We are excited to partner with Aya Healthcare," said Guy Evans, President and CEO of Symmetry. "Their reputation for creating exceptional client experiences combined with their expansive service offerings makes them an ideal partner and a natural fit for our new and rapidly expanding managed services programs (MSPs)."

The Symmetry leadership team will remain fully intact and Symmetry will continue to provide workforce solutions to hospitals through its longstanding relationships with state hospital associations. All Symmetry Managed Service Programs will be conducted under the Symmetry Workforce Solutions brand.

"The Symmetry team has been an impactful force in healthcare staffing for many years," said Alan Braynin, President & CEO of Aya Healthcare. "They have a deep understanding of hospital system staffing challenges and a desire to deliver the very best solutions to their clients. We are glad to have them join Aya's Lotus Workforce division."

With the addition of Symmetry, Lotus Workforce's services are now endorsed and offered by 22 state hospital associations.

Together, the Lotus Workforce brands will continue to build a better workplace for healthcare facilities by streamlining the contingent labor process.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

About Symmetry Healthcare Solutions

Symmetry Healthcare Solutions is the Managed Services Division of Symmetry Healthcare Strategies, a leading provider of clinical workforce solutions, contingent staff management and staffing consulting services to hospitals, hospital associations and healthcare providers throughout the United States. As the Managed Services Division of Symmetry, Symmetry Healthcare Solutions provides fully managed, and fully outsourced supplemental staffing in a way that brings efficiency to the process, helps control costs, reduces open shifts and ensures quality care for their patients.

About Lotus Workforce

Lotus Workforce is a comprehensive vendor neutral division of Aya Healthcare. It offers healthcare facilities and health systems across the United States a robust suite of workforce solutions and houses Symmetry Workforce Solutions, Qualivis and Healthcare Select. Combined, the services offered by Lotus Workforce are endorsed by 22 state hospital associations.

