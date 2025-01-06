Aya Healthcare and AAPPR Partner to Advance Physician and Provider Recruitment Through Technology

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare , the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the U.S., has joined the Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) as a Strategic Partner. Together, the organizations will work to advance the physician and provider recruitment profession by collaboratively exploring how technology can help solve workforce challenges.

AAPPR, the leading authority on physician recruitment, onboarding and retention, launched its Partner program in 2017 to create deeper connections between physician and provider recruitment professionals, the organizations they represent and the companies they rely on for technologies and services to recruit, onboard and retain talent effectively.

The program creates a direct line of communication for AAPPR members to share their challenges and identify solutions that fit recruitment professionals' needs.

"AAPPR's partners play a critical role in our work to help recruitment and retention leaders connect, learn and advance their careers," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "We are thrilled to partner with Aya Healthcare to provide members with the resources they need to strengthen recruitment strategies through the latest technologies and innovations."

AAPPR will work with Aya Healthcare, along with its existing partners, to support the organization's mission to impact health care access through education, research, and the elevation of the physician and provider recruitment industry.

Aya Healthcare's Physician and Advanced Practice Solutions deliver innovative technologies, comprehensive services and dedicated teams to build strong recruitment pipelines and effective retention strategies. Key offerings include:

DocCafe, a premier physician talent platform with access to one of the nation's largest networks of active physicians and advanced practitioners.

LotusOne, one of the industry's most advanced vendor management systems to effectively hire and manage qualified locum providers.

Each AAPPR partnership is tailored to fulfill the company's unique business objectives and marketing goals. Partners receive invaluable visibility with nearly 2,400 AAPPR members, including sourcing, recruiting, contracting, credentialing, certifying and onboarding professionals, who play critical roles in influencing the advancement of their health care systems. With the support of Aya Healthcare, the Partner program now includes 11 companies working together in support of AAPPR's mission.

For more information about Aya Healthcare or the Partner program, visit www.aappr.org or email [email protected]. For more information about Aya Healthcare's physician and advanced practitioner solutions, visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/physicianrecruitment.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more or to become an organizational member of AAPPR, please visit https://aappr.org/join-now.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world's largest digital staffing platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including locum tenens, travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership and non-clinical professionals. Aya's software suite, which includes physician and advanced practice solutions, vendor management, float pool technology and MSP services, provides healthcare organizations greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya's 6,000+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

