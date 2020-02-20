Aya Healthcare Announces 2019 Future Travel Nurse Scholarship Program Winners

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States, is honored to announce that six winners have been selected in the company's second annual Future Travel Nurse Scholarship program.

The winners will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to help with nursing program costs. Aya's selection committee is comprised of seasoned nurse leaders who reviewed hundreds of submissions from across the country, scored applicants on their academic qualifications, extracurricular activities, volunteer work and personal essays.

The recipients for the 2019 Future Travel Nurse Scholarship program are:

Makayla Belfiore , University of Massachusetts Amherst

, Kari Brayall , Santa Barbara City College

, Erin Connelly , St. Louis University

, Carol Deutsch , Texas Tech University

, Vivian Nguyen , Azusa Pacific University

, Garni Terterian , University of San Diego

"The demand for nurses is at an all-time high, and we're proud to support the next generation of high-quality nurses as they enter the workforce," said Aya Healthcare EVP of Workforce Solutions and Clinical Services, April Hansen, RN, MSN. "We welcome the opportunity to help these future nurses find valuable employment experiences across the country, serving patients and communities with the highest needs."

The scholarship program is open to eligible nursing students accepted or already enrolled at an accredited institution. The application deadline for 2020 scholarship awards is Thursday, December 31, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. PDT. For full eligibility details, applicants should visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/travel-nursing/future-travel-nurse-scholarship.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

