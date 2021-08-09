Aya Healthcare announces agreement to acquire Vizient Contract Labor Management; launches Vaya Workforce Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the leading workforce solutions provider in the country, announces a definitive agreement to acquire Vizient's Contract Labor Management (CLM) business unit and transition it to Vaya Workforce Solutions (Vaya), a new subsidiary of Aya. Vaya intends to maintain operations as a Vizient-endorsed, vendor-neutral workforce solutions provider covering whole-house contract labor needs and delivering accountable fulfillment for Vizient members. The acquisition is expected to close by the end of September.

"As the demand for healthcare staffing services evolves, we're thrilled to join forces with Aya to expand our members' unmatched access to exceptional, cost-effective temporary staffing services through Vaya Workforce Solutions. Working in partnership, Vizient and Vaya will ensure members have continued scalable workforce solutions with enhanced digitalization well into the future," said Bharat Sundaram, president and chief operating officer at Vizient.

By transitioning Vizient's CLM services to Vaya Workforce Solutions upon the close of the transaction, health system clients will continue to seamlessly receive enhanced workforce services including leading vendor management and staffing solutions.

"Providing high-quality, timely care to communities in need has never been more important," said April Hansen, group president of workforce solutions at Aya Healthcare. "The Vizient CLM program is highly regarded by participating agencies and the array of health systems within Vizient's membership. We're excited to welcome the CLM team to Vaya."

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven, market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the leading travel nurse and allied staffing agency in the United States, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement, and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

About Vizient

Vizient, Inc. provides solutions and services that improve the delivery of high-value care by aligning cost, quality and market performance for more than 50% of the nation's acute care providers, which includes 97% of the nation's academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory care providers. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio that represents more than $110 billion in annual purchasing volume, to improve patient outcomes and lower costs. In 2021, Vizient acquired Intalere, which expanded its footprint with ambulatory and rural acute care providers. Vizient has earned a World's Most Ethical Company designation from the Ethisphere Institute every year since its inception. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

