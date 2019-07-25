Aya Healthcare EVP of Workforce Solutions and Clinical Services Recognized on Staffing Industry Analysts' 40 Under 40 List

SAN DIEGO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- April Hansen, Executive Vice President of Workforce Solutions and Clinical Services for Aya Healthcare, the company transforming travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States, made Staffing Industry Analysts' 2019 40 Under 40 list. In its third year, the list recognizes a wide-ranging group of leaders motivated to grow the industry and mentor their teams to help their companies and clients flourish.

"April's unwavering commitment to both the profession of nursing and innovation in the healthcare staffing industry is unparalleled," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "Under her leadership, we've created a more educated clinical workforce and continue to build new service lines to help our clients across the country."

As EVP of Workforce Solutions and Clinical Services, Hansen is responsible for strategic business development efforts across three functional units. Additionally, she oversees the clinical and quality outcomes of more than 4,000 clinicians on assignment through Aya across the United States.

"Be it through placing people, designing solutions, transforming perceptions, innovating business models or disrupting the status quo, these rising stars stand out for their hard work and ability to turn possibility into reality, for their passionate and collaborative mindset and for their focus on creating value across the board," said Subadhra Sriram, Editor and Publisher at Staffing Industry Analysts. "We are excited to honor this year's 40 Under 40 and to celebrate their diverse contributions and leadership."

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider in the country and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

