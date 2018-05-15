Aya Healthcare Makes 2018 Modern Healthcare Best Places to Work in Healthcare List for Second Year in a Row

"We're thrilled to be recognized again by Modern Healthcare," said Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "Creating a more human company culture is something that has always been important to us. I'm so proud of the innovative environment we've built because our employees feel valued and know that their voices are heard."

Aya strives to foster a culture of empowerment, innovation and leadership where employees can thrive and advance their careers. Aya's unique employee perks include 100% employer-paid healthcare, free on-site fitness classes, fully stocked kitchens of healthy food, flexible schedules with work-from home options, unlimited paid time off and more.

The company continues to experience rapid growth and market share gains as it reshapes the healthcare staffing industry by focusing on what truly matters most: people.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles, Calif., Sacramento, Calif., Palm Beach, Fla., Marshall, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Atlanta, Ga. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you are interested in starting your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest privately held travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions provider in the country. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions segments. Aya creates exceptional experiences for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

