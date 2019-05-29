Aya Healthcare Makes Becker's Hospital Review's 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare List

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States, made Becker's Hospital Review's 2019 list of the 150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.

The list highlights hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that promote diversity within the workforce, employee engagement and professional growth. The list features organizations that offer benefits and opportunities for employees to build successful careers while promoting leadership from within.

"We have a responsibility not only to clients and healthcare professionals, but to our employees," says Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "We recognize how hard they work and strive to provide a culture that's unique and rewarding."

Aya Healthcare wins awards regularly from a variety of national publications for its unique company culture, including Modern Healthcare, Staffing Industry Analysts and, most recently, Inc. Magazine. Employee feedback shows they feel valued, trust leadership and are truly engaged.

"We're excited to make this list," says Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "Employee engagement, professional growth and overall satisfaction is a huge focus at Aya and we continually look for new ways to improve."

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Marshall, Mich. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to start your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

