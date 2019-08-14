Aya Healthcare Makes Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States, was included on Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 list — a ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"Aya continues to experience rapid growth," says Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "The healthcare industry evolves quickly. We make sure we hire innovative employees to keep up with the needs of our clients and clinicians while creating industry-leading programs and services."

In 2019, the Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Battle Creek, Mich. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to start your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

