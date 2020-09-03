Aya Healthcare Named a 2020 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States, was named to the 2020 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation list for the second year in a row. Concurrently, Aya was recognized as one of the Best Places to Work by the Los Angeles and San Diego Business Journals. Each of these honors is dependent upon the results of confidential employee surveys.

Organizational agility is critical to market survival. As healthcare workers continue to be in high demand nationally due to the COVID-19 crisis, our dedicated recruiters work 24/7 to ensure clients are fully staffed to meet the needs of their communities. Aya has been the largest provider of critical care staffing to help fight the pandemic and remains flexible and agile, reshaping the business to strategically meet and exceed the needs of clients and clinicians.

"Our mission to provide exceptional experiences for every life we touch continues to be our North Star now and into the future," said Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "Receiving these honors at this time in our history is incredibly humbling. Aya is made up of dedicated, compassionate employees who work tirelessly to fulfill our mission — and we're grateful to know they're proud to be on our team."

Most of Aya's corporate employees will continue to work remotely full time until it is deemed safe. Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif. and Marshall, Mich. For career opportunities at Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. In 2020, the company became the largest travel nurse and workforce solutions provider in the country – delivering solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which helps healthcare systems improve efficiency, increase quality and reduces costs. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

