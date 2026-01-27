Aya Healthcare Named AAPPR Signature Partner to Further Advance Physician and Provider Recruitment Through Technology

HOLT, Mich., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is proud to announce Aya Healthcare as a Signature Partner, strengthening a strategic collaboration focused on advancing physician and provider recruitment through innovative technology, data-driven insights, and shared industry expertise.

As a Signature Partner, Aya Healthcare will play a leading role in supporting AAPPR's mission to elevate recruitment practices across healthcare organizations nationwide. This expanded partnership reflects a shared commitment to providing recruitment professionals with comprehensive, scalable solutions that address today's increasingly complex workforce challenges.

"Aya Healthcare's elevation to Signature Partner underscores the value they bring to the physician and provider recruitment community," said Carey Goryl, CEO of AAPPR. "Their investment in technology, analytics, and recruiter support aligns seamlessly with our goal of advancing the profession and strengthening healthcare systems."

Through this partnership, Aya Healthcare will continue to collaborate with AAPPR on initiatives designed to:

Equip recruitment teams with technology, best practices, and leadership development to operate more effectively.

Leverage industry and workforce trends to strengthen workforce strategies.

Ensure high-quality, cost-effective care through rigorous vetting and quality oversight.

Aya Healthcare's physician and advanced practice solutions includes key offerings such as:

DocCafe, a premier physician talent platform with access to one of the nation's largest networks of active physicians and advanced practitioners to fill roles faster.

LotusOne, a unified workforce platform that simplifies strategy, staffing, and retention for physicians and providers.

Aya Healthcare's Signature Partner status also reinforces its long-standing commitment to helping healthcare organizations adapt to evolving recruitment demands while improving efficiency, transparency, and outcomes.

"We're honored to deepen our partnership with AAPPR as a Signature Partner," said Mike York, EVP of Digital Advertising & Recruitment Technology at DocCafe. "Together, we're focused on empowering recruitment professionals with smarter tools, clearer insights, and the support they need to build stronger care teams."

Each AAPPR partnership is tailored to fulfill the company's unique business objectives and marketing goals. Partners receive invaluable visibility with more than 2,500 AAPPR members, including sourcing, recruiting, contracting, credentialing, certifying and onboarding professionals, who play critical roles in influencing the advancement of their health care systems.

For more information about Aya Healthcare or the Partner program, visit www.aappr.org or email [email protected]. For more information about Aya Healthcare's physician and advanced practitioner solutions, visit https://www.ayahealthcare.com/physicianrecruitment.

About The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR)

The Association for Advancing Physician and Provider Recruitment (AAPPR) is a nationally recognized leader in health care provider recruitment, onboarding, and retention. For more than 30 years, AAPPR has empowered physician and advanced practice provider recruitment leaders to transform care delivery in their communities by providing best-in-class practices, up-to-date industry knowledge, and evolving innovative approaches for hiring, onboarding, and retaining exceptional clinical talent. To learn more or to become an organizational member of AAPPR, please visit https://aappr.org/join-now.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the leading healthcare talent software and staffing company in the United States. Aya operates the world's largest digital staffing platform delivering every component of healthcare-focused labor services, including travel nursing and allied health, per diem, permanent staff hiring, interim leadership, locum tenens and non-clinical professionals. Aya's AI-enabled software solutions, which include vendor management, float pool technology, provider solutions and predictive analytics, combined with its digital talent marketplaces, provide hospital systems greater efficiencies, superior operating results and reduced labor costs. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya's 6,000+ global employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

