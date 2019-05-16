Aya Healthcare Named One of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces of 2019

SAN DIEGO, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States, made Inc. Magazine's best workplaces of 2019 list in the publication's fourth annual ranking.

The list is a result of a wide-ranging and comprehensive measurement of private American companies that have exceptional workplaces with vibrant cultures, deep employee engagement and stellar benefits. Each nominated company participated in an employee survey on topics including trust, management effectiveness, perks and confidence in the future. Inc. selected only 346 finalists out of nearly 2,000 companies.

"Happy employees come to the office motivated and ready to do their best work," said Alan Braynin, President and CEO of Aya Healthcare. "Investing in our staff is key to our success and important to ensure our employees feel supported and empowered."

Aya Healthcare receives awards regularly from a variety of national publications for its unique company culture, including Modern Healthcare and Staffing Industry Analysts. Employee feedback shows they trust the company's senior leadership and feel valued as individuals.

"We work hard to hire the very best people — and we also work hard to keep them," says Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "We truly value employee feedback and use it to continuously improve so our culture remains unique and adds value to our team member's lives, both professionally and personally."

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Marshall, Mich. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to start your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.

