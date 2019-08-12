Aya Healthcare Named One of Los Angeles Business Journal's 2019 Best Places to Work for Second Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States, made Los Angeles Business Journal's 2019 list of Best Places to Work for the second year in a row.

The award recognizes companies whose benefits, policies and practices are among the best in Los Angeles and is based on employee survey scores. Topics covered in the survey include leadership, corporate culture and communications.

"We take a genuine interest in our employees' satisfaction at work," said Amber Zeeb, VP, Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "Aya actively seeks employee feedback throughout the year and makes changes if we discover areas for improvement."

Aya offers 100% employer-paid health insurance along with unlimited paid time off and flexible schedules. Employees enjoy kitchens filled with healthy food and snacks, as well as onsite yoga, meditation and boot camp. The company invests heavily to ensure employee happiness and has an entire employee experience team to support initiatives that create its unique company culture.

"Because of Aya's focus on employee needs, our team members feel valued," continues Zeeb. "And that means they want to work hard for our clinicians and clients."

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Marshall, Mich. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to start your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Everly

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Aya Healthcare

heverly@ayahealthcare.com

Mobile: 619.917.9167

SOURCE Aya Healthcare

