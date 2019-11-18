Aya Healthcare Named the #1 Top Workplace by the San Diego Union-Tribune

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States, was named the number one top workplace in the large company category by the San Diego Union-Tribune. This marks the sixth consecutive year Aya Healthcare has been recognized in this awards program.

The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey measures several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution and connection.

"Being a top workplace winner to me means we're doing a good job of creating a positive culture that people are happy with," said Amber Zeeb, VP, Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "But we know there's always room for improvement and we'll continue to listen to employees and evolve our culture accordingly."

Aya Healthcare seeks employee feedback throughout the year with a variety of surveys to ensure they always remain focused on what matters most: people.

"The Top Workplaces award is about much more than recognition and celebration," said Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage. "Our research also shows that these organizations achieve higher referral rates, lower employee turnover and double the employee engagement levels. It just goes to show that being intentional about culture delivers bottom-line results."

Aya's employee perks include 100% employer-paid health insurance, a generous 401(k) match, unlimited paid time off and flexible schedules to promote work-life balance. To encourage healthy choices, the company offers kitchens filled with healthy food and snacks, as well as onsite yoga, meditation and boot camp. Employees can develop both personally and professionally through ongoing leadership development and continual training.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif. with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Battle Creek, Mich. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to join the Aya Healthcare team, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers to browse open jobs and apply today!

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Everly

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Aya Healthcare

heverly@ayahealthcare.com

Mobile: 619.917.9167

SOURCE Aya Healthcare

Related Links

http://www.ayahealthcare.com

