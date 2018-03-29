Aya Healthcare Named to 2018 Staffing Industry Analysts Best Staffing Firms to Work For List

Winning organizations were selected based on real feedback, gathered through an in-depth employee survey measuring six key engagement categories: communication and resources, individual needs, manager effectiveness, personal engagement, team dynamics and trust in leadership.

"The number one priority here at Aya is employee and traveler happiness," said Amber Zeeb, VP of Employee Experience. "As a result, we have an incredibly talented group of employees who are thriving — and our investment in their success is fostering innovation in the healthcare industry."

Aya Healthcare has grown an average of 90% per year over the last five years. The company has a variety of job openings available across the organization.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest privately held travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions provider in the country. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions segments. Aya creates exceptional experiences for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com

