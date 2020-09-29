Aya Healthcare Named to Fortune's 2020 list of Best Workplaces for Women

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the digitally-driven travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions company, was named to Fortune's Best Workplaces for Women for 2020. Aya was recognized for its community involvement, stellar benefits, employee recognition and overall welcoming corporate culture. Fortune's list was based on confidential survey results from more than 4.7 million employees.

Employees responded to over 60 survey questions. Eighty-five percent of the ranking is based on what women themselves report about their workplace, and how fairly those experiences compare to men's reports of the same workplaces. The remaining fifteen percent is based on how well represented women are in the workforce and throughout management.

"We're honored to be ranked among the Best Workplaces for Women for the first time this year," said Amber Zeeb, VP, Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare. "We remain committed to making our company an equitable place for all and will continue using feedback from employees to help us move the needle in the right direction."

Most of Aya's corporate employees will continue to work remotely full time until it is deemed safe. Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif. and Marshall, Mich. For career opportunities at Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. In 2020, the company became the largest travel nurse and workforce solutions provider in the country – delivering solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which helps healthcare systems improve efficiency, increase quality and reduces costs. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

