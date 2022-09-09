Aya Healthcare named to Fortune's 2022 list of Best Workplaces in Healthcare

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the largest healthcare staffing company in the U.S., was named to Fortune's list of Best Workplaces in Healthcare, for the third year in a row. Aya was recognized for its steadfast commitment to providing exceptional experiences for its employees and ensuring a positive, welcoming environment where team members can thrive and excel in their career. From recognizing hard work with quarterly awards to fun, philanthropic team-building events, Aya consistently exceeds expectations for its employees and fosters an environment of purpose and meaning.

Fortune partnered with Great Place to Work® to produce a prestigious list based on more than 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing over 6.1 million employees. 90% of surveyed Aya employees said it's a great place to work compared to 57% of employees at a typical U.S.-based company. Furthermore, 97% said they felt welcomed when they joined Aya and 94% believe that management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

Per the US Census Bureau, healthcare makes up one of the fastest-growing sectors in the nation, with 22 million people working in the industry. Aya Healthcare and its 6,000+ corporate employees have a proven track record of delivering unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences at every touchpoint, offering industry-leading innovative solutions.

"Trust is earned and not given, and we're honored that our employees trust us to always do what's right," said Amber Zeeb, Chief People Officer and EVP, Global Employee Services & Infrastructure at Aya Healthcare. "We know we have the best and brightest agents of change and will do everything we can to support our employees reaching their fullest potential."

Everyone's voice matters at Aya. Aya constantly seeks employee feedback with company-wide questionnaires and surveys throughout the year for improving areas of the organization. The company prioritizes mental health and physical well-being for its employees and offers a variety of wellness programs year-round, including virtual exercise, meditation and mental health classes.

With corporate headquarters are in San Diego, California, a majority of Aya's employees have the option of working in the office or remotely. Aya is always searching for top talent to join their industry-leading team. If you're interested in a career that allows you to make a lasting impact every day, apply today: https://www.ayahealthcare.com/corporate-careers.

About Aya Healthcare:

Aya Healthcare is a data-driven market leader in healthcare staffing. Through its transformative use of technology and digital engagement, Aya has become the largest healthcare staffing company in the United States. Aya's managed marketplace hosts the largest pool of active job seekers with algorithm-driven personalized touchpoints to drive further engagement and adds transparency and unrivaled efficiency to healthcare systems. While technology drives efficiency and scale, Aya employees power the company to deliver unparalleled accountability and exceptional experiences for clients and clinicians. Aya's company culture is rooted in giving back and supports organizations around food security, education, healthcare, safe shelter and equity. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

