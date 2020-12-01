Aya Healthcare Receives 2020 Healthcare Marketing Impact Award

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the digitally driven travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions company that's transformed the healthcare staffing industry across the United States, was selected by Modern Healthcare and its judges as an award winner in the 2020 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards. Aya's Nurses Week Video Campaign was selected as the Gold Video Campaign of the Year.

"We believe nurses are just about the most important people on the planet, now more than ever," said Erin Stafford, VP of Marketing at Aya Healthcare. "We're so thankful for everything they've done and continue to do for all of us and wanted to create something truly special to show our appreciation. It's an honor to receive this recognition and we dedicate this award to all our travelers working tirelessly to help save lives."

The 2020 Healthcare Marketing Impact Awards, presented by Modern Healthcare, identifies and recognizes outstanding healthcare marketing campaigns that impact the industry, addresses the ever-changing challenges in healthcare and reinvent the way audiences received and retain healthcare information.

In addition to the video campaign, Aya Healthcare hosted freebies, thank you videos and designed e-cards for loved ones to share with their nurse friends and family. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is one of the largest workforce solutions providers in the healthcare industry. Aya delivers tech-enabled services and software that help healthcare organizations meet and manage their contingent labor needs. Aya is the largest provider of travel nurses and crisis clinical labor in the United States as well as a leading provider of allied health, locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Lisa Park

Director of Public Relations

Aya Healthcare

[email protected]

1-858-215-6892

SOURCE Aya Healthcare

