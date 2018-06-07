Aya Healthcare Supports "Future Superstars" with Matching Grant Program

The primary purpose of Future Superstars is to provide scholarships and other educational assistance to youths who are low-income and/or disadvantaged based on the belief that all underprivileged youths can develop into future superstars with the right encouragement and support.

"Giving back to the communities we operate in is an integral part of Aya Healthcare's overall mission," said Aya Healthcare President and CEO, Alan Braynin. "Our partnership with Future Superstars allows us to increase our impact throughout the Bay area and provide a pathway to higher education for students who may not have the opportunity otherwise."

The matching grant will help create five $4,000 scholarships for deserving students. The funds will also help contribute to school supplies, meals and educational programs for students.

"Aya Healthcare's focus on putting people first is completely aligned with the mission of Future Superstars," said Desmond Tan, Director of Future Superstars. "With Aya's help we'll be able to quadruple the scholarships normally given and support an expanded group of diverse and underprivileged students. We're thrilled to have them as a partner."

Donations to Future Superstars can be made via their secure website, https://www.future-superstars.org/aya-healthcare-promotion.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the largest privately held travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions provider in the country. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions segments. Aya creates exceptional experiences for their clinicians, their corporate employees and the healthcare facilities they serve. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

About Future Superstars

Future Superstars provides scholarships and other educational assistance to low income and/or disadvantaged youths and adults based on the belief that people young and old can develop into Future Superstars with the right encouragement and support. The organization strives to promote, conduct and support activities related to these goals through a variety of projects in the USA and Myanmar. For more information visit https://www.future-superstars.org/.

