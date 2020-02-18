Aya Healthcare Wins Elite Best and Brightest Companies to Work For Award; Ranking #1 in the Nation in the Employee Enrichment, Engagement and Retention Category

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming travel nurse staffing and healthcare workforce solutions across the United States, was named a winner in the 2019 Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation and the 2020 San Diego's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For programs for the second year in a row. Additionally, Aya received the highest marks in the country for the employee enrichment, engagement and retention category.

"We're thrilled to be recognized again for being Best and Brightest across the nation and in San Diego," said VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare, Amber Zeeb. "It's rewarding to know our employees feel valued and personally connected to the work. Fostering the entrepreneurial spirit of our employees allows us to constantly innovate in the healthcare staffing space."

Best and Brightest honors organizations regionally and nationally for displaying a commitment to excellence in human resource practices and employee engagement. Companies are evaluated on a variety of categories including communication, employee education, recognition, work-life balance and more. Only 540 companies, out of 5,000 won nationally, and 33 companies out of 300 won the San Diego award.

Aya fosters a culture of innovation and leadership, allowing employees to advance their careers while doing work they enjoy. The company's unique perks include 100% employer-paid healthcare, unlimited paid time off, free on-site fitness classes, kitchens fully stocked with health food and snacks, and flexible schedules to promote work-life balance.

The company continues to experience rapid growth and gain market share as it reshapes the healthcare staffing industry by focusing on what truly matters most: people.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Palm Beach, Fla., Marshall, Mich., Omaha, Neb., Atlanta, Ga. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to start your career with Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

