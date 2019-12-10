Aya Healthcare Wins Silver in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aya Healthcare, the company transforming healthcare staffing and workforce solutions across the United States, was named a Silver winner in the "Best Place to Work – Medium" category in the 2019 Best in Biz Awards. This year, the program received a record number of entries — more than 700 — from an array of public and private companies spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada.

Winners in the Best in Biz Awards are determined based on scoring from independent judging panels composed of prominent editors and reporters from some of the most respected newspapers, TV outlets, as well as business, consumer, technology and trade publications in North America.

"Employees love working at Aya because they believe in our mission," says VP of Employee Experience at Aya Healthcare, Amber Zeeb. "Perks don't matter if employees aren't engaged in living our core values and contributing to the greater good. We've been very strategic in creating a culture that fosters growth, empowers employees and ensures everyone feels like they are ultimately helping to improve patient care across the country."

Aya's employee perks include 100% employer-paid health insurance, a generous 401(k) match, unlimited paid time off and flexible schedules to promote work-life balance. To encourage healthy choices, the company offers kitchens filled with healthy food and snacks, as well as onsite yoga, meditation and boot camp. Employees can develop both personally and professionally through ongoing leadership development and continual training. The company also solicits feedback throughout the year through a variety of surveys to keep a pulse on what's working well and where they need to improve.

Aya's corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif. with additional offices in Los Angeles and Sacramento, Calif., Battle Creek, Mich. and Virginia Beach, Va. If you'd like to join the Aya Healthcare team, visit www.ayahealthcare.com/careers to browse open jobs and apply today!

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. We are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff. The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

Media Contact:

Heidi Everly

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

Aya Healthcare

heverly@ayahealthcare.com

Mobile: 619.917.9167

SOURCE Aya Healthcare

Related Links

https://www.ayahealthcare.com/

