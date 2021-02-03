Aya Healthcare's Qualivis To Acquire the Chesapeake Registry Program

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualivis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya Healthcare, announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Chesapeake Registry Program, a division of the Maryland Hospital Association (MHA). The acquisition is expected to close on March 1, 2021.

"COVID-19 has made staffing needs increasingly urgent and critical to expand capacity," said Meghan McClelland, chief operating officer of Maryland Hospital Association. "Our most important job is to respond to the needs of our members, so we're pleased to join forces with Qualivis to simplify, enhance and streamline the entire staffing process from end to end."

Members will now have access to an array of service enhancements designed to optimize efficiency in the contingent labor process. Through services such as consolidated invoicing, robust candidate vetting and credentialing services, and optional service line expansions, members can save time and money while adding value to their existing programs.

The Chesapeake Registry Program was originally established by the Maryland Hospital Association to assist healthcare facilities with supplemental staffing needs through contracts with selected nursing and allied health agencies.

"Our number one goal is to provide services that promote positive patient outcomes across the country," said Sherry Kolb, RN, president of Qualivis. "We're thrilled about this partnership and the expanded portfolio of industry-leading workforce solutions MHA members now have access to."

To learn more about the enhanced roster of services available through Qualivis, contact Sherry Kolb, president of Qualivis, at [email protected].

About Qualivis

Qualivis is a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions that streamlines staffing processes for hospitals and health systems. The company works with state hospital associations, healthcare facilities and a national network of staffing agencies to keep clinical and non-clinical departments staffed.

About MHA

MHA serves Maryland's hospitals and health systems through collective action to shape policies, practices, financing and performance to advance health care and the health of all Marylanders. MHA's membership is composed of community, teaching and specialty hospitals and health systems. Allied with the American Hospital Association, MHA is an independent organization headquartered in Elkridge, Maryland.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is the nation's largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace for workforce management streamlines the entire contingent labor staffing process and creates a more valuable experience for healthcare facilities, clinicians and partner agencies. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

