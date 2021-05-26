Aya Healthcare's Qualivis to Acquire the New Mexico Hospital Association's Temporary Staffing Division

SAN DIEGO, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualivis, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aya Healthcare, announced a definite agreement to acquire the temporary staffing division of New Mexico Hospital Association's (NMHA) Hospital Services Corporation. The acquisition is expected to close on June 1, 2021.

"As hospitals faced workforce challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we're thrilled to join Qualivis to provide our members with robust software and services to increase healthcare system access to temporary staffing any time they need it," said Erika Campos, President of New Mexico Hospital Services Corporation.

Members will now have access to an array of service enhancements designed to optimize efficiency in the contingent labor process. Through services such as consolidated invoicing, robust candidate vetting and credentialing services, and optional service line expansions, members can save time and money while adding value to their existing programs.

Hospital Services Corporation was originally established to develop and offer services to the NMHA member hospitals, but has evolved and diversified its services to attract a broader range of healthcare customers such as health plans, physician offices, and medical clinics, as well as large and small businesses outside of the healthcare industry.



"Our focus is to fill critical gaps to deliver high-quality healthcare to communities in need," said Sherry Kolb, RN, President of Qualivis. "We're excited to welcome NMHA and provide its members with a suite of workforce solutions to drive staffing efficiencies, provide quality candidates and increase savings."

With the addition of NMHA, Qualivis has relationships with 26 state hospital and healthcare associations. To learn more about how Qualivis can help your hospital or health system with your staffing needs, visit www.qualivis.com today.

Qualivis is a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions that streamlines staffing processes for hospitals and health systems. The company works with state hospital associations, healthcare facilities and a national network of staffing agencies to keep clinical and non-clinical departments staffed.

New Mexico Hospital Association (NMHA) represents 46 New Mexico acute care hospitals, on state and federal legislative and regulatory public policy issues. NMHA partners with its members and others to improve the health status of New Mexicans through innovation and best practices. It is an authoritative source for hospital data used in public policy initiatives. NMHA advocates for the common good and collective interests of its members and patients, in an everchanging health care environment.



Aya Healthcare is the nation's largest travel nurse and allied staffing agency, as well as a leading provider of locums, per diem and non-clinical staffing. Aya's managed marketplace for workforce management streamlines the entire contingent labor staffing process and creates a more valuable experience for healthcare facilities, clinicians and partner agencies. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com.

