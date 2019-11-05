Aya Healthcare's Qualivis to Acquire the Ohio Hospital Association's Workforce Solutions Program

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualivis, an operating company in Aya Healthcare's Lotus Workforce Solutions' vendor neutral division, announced a definitive agreement to acquire the Ohio Hospital Association's (OHA) workforce solutions program. The acquisition is expected to close on December 1, 2019, at which point Qualivis will provide OHA workforce member hospitals with robust software tools and services to streamline the entire contract staffing process, including compliance.

"We're thrilled to expand our service offering to OHA member hospitals," says Sherry Kolb, RN, president of Qualivis. "This collaboration will enable us to bring our market-leading software and service offering to Ohio hospitals."

"In our ongoing efforts to enhance the scope and value of services provided to participating hospitals, OHA has been exploring partnership opportunities that enhance the services hospitals receive through the program," says Mike Abrams, president and CEO, OHA. "We are very excited to announce this partnership with Qualivis."

With the addition of OHA, Aya Healthcare's Lotus Workforce Solutions brands, which include Qualivis, Symmetry and Healthcare Select, are now endorsed by 23 state hospital associations.

About Qualivis

Qualivis is a national provider of healthcare workforce solutions that streamlines staffing processes for hospitals and health systems. The company works with state hospital associations, healthcare facilities and a national network of staffing agencies to keep clinical and non-clinical departments staffed.

About OHA

Established in 1915, OHA represents 236 hospitals and 14 health systems throughout Ohio that employ 255,000 Ohioans and contribute $31.4 billion to Ohio's economy along with $6.4 billion in net community benefit. OHA is the nation's first state hospital association and is recognized nationally for our patient safety and health care quality initiatives and environmental sustainability programs. Guided by a mission to collaborate with member hospitals and health systems to ensure a healthy Ohio, the work of OHA centers on three strategic initiatives: advocacy, economic sustainability, and patient safety and quality. The association founded the OHA Institute for Health Innovation and is a co-founder of the Ohio Health Information Partnership and the Ohio Patient Safety Institute.

About Aya Healthcare

Aya Healthcare is reimagining healthcare staffing and workforce solutions in the United States. They are the largest privately held travel nurse and workforce solutions provider and deliver solutions for all aspects of healthcare staffing including locums, allied health and just-in-time local staff . The company continues to experience rapid growth as it reshapes the healthcare workforce landscape through its transformative use of technology including its cloud-based MSP solution and real-time Shifts app for per diem clinicians. Aya's platform provides access to one of the largest sources of contract clinicians in the country, which improves efficiency, increases quality and reduces costs for healthcare systems. To learn more about Aya Healthcare, visit www.ayahealthcare.com .

