AYA Skin enters Florida

ATLANTA, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading medical aesthetics provider, AYA Skin, has announced its expansion into Florida, unifying with ÉLAN Aesthetics and Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute to deliver cutting-edge treatments and curated care.

At AYA Skin, our medical spas host an elevated, lifestyle-driven approach to aesthetic care – pairing advanced treatments with a curated selection of medical-grade skincare available for purchase.

With locations across Atlanta, Dallas, and New York, AYA Skin looks forward to serving the Tampa and Orlando communities, providing non-surgical aesthetic services and medical grade skincare to help clients feel their best. The expert teams, personalized experience, and uncompromising quality that define ÉLAN Aesthetics and Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute are the true drivers of their success – and clients can expect that excellence to continue.

Founded in 2019 by industry-leading injectors Katrina Riley and Lindsey Pirkl, ÉLAN Aesthetics is a luxury medical aesthetics practice in Tampa. Known for their technical expertise, artistry, and forward-thinking approach, the founders have built a highly sought-after boutique practice with a devoted clientele who value personalized, natural results.

Based in Orlando, Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute is Central Florida's premier destination for natural-looking aesthetic enhancements. Led by PA Maegen Kennedy, Windermere is nationally recognized as a Top 10 provider of Sculptra, home to 'The Princess Injectors', and known for its commitment to enhancing the beauty and wellbeing of its clients.

"I could not be more excited about our new partnership with ÉLAN Aesthetics and Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute," said Dr. Jim Namnoum, CEO of AYA Skin. "Both organizations are led by extraordinary industry leaders who have crafted superb businesses that align perfectly with the mission of AYA – to uphold the highest standards of aesthetic medicine for our patients."

"Lindsey and I have always been intentional about building ÉLAN as a practice centered on excellence, personalization, and client relationships," said Katrina Riley, co-founder of ÉLAN Aesthetics. "AYA's thoughtfully curated portfolio of boutique spas and shared commitment to elevated care made this partnership a natural fit."

"What resonated most was AYA's focus on preserving the integrity and individuality of each practice while creating opportunities to evolve," said Lindsey Pirkl, co-founder of ÉLAN Aesthetics. "This partnership allows us to grow thoughtfully while continuing to deliver the level of care and experience our clients expect."

"Windermere is aligned perfectly with AYA's goals, best-in-class aesthetic medicine, and high-end luxury boutique approach that is rooted in education and curated personalized treatment plans. AYA is only partnering with the best practices in the US." said PA Maegen Kennedy, founder of Windermere Medical Spa & Laser Institute. "I look forward to our organization's continued growth, being known both for exceptional clinical talent and as a workplace where people truly thrive."

AYA Skin

AYA Skin is dedicated to helping clients face the world with confidence as they unlock their skin wins. With over 25 years of experience and a team of award-winning aesthetic practitioners, AYA is proud to deliver consistently unparalleled results through highest quality skincare products and medical-grade cosmetic skin treatments. For more information, visit ayaskin.com.

