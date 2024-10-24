Ayana Bio to Showcase Plant Cell Advantage™ Health & Wellness Ingredients at SupplySide West 2024

Ayana Bio's NeuroAdvantage and ImmunAdvantage prototypes will be available at SupplySide West booth #7071.

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayana Bio , the plant cell technology company making sustainable bioactives for consumer products, will have a presence at SupplySide West 2024 , taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada, from October 28-31. In the Expo Hall, Ayana Bio will have its NeuroAdvantage and ImmunAdvantage supplement concepts – formulated with Plant Cell Advantage™ (PCA) health and wellness ingredients – available to sample. Ayana Bio will also unveil its new Plant Cell Advantage™ website, a valuable resource for consumers interested in plant cell technology at www.plantcelladvantage.com .

"Consumers are increasingly focused on nutrition, demanding healthier ingredients in their diets. But to meet this growing demand, manufacturers need scalable, cost-effective solutions," said Frank Jaksch, CEO of Ayana Bio. "Our Plant Cell Advantage product concepts – NeuroAdvantage and ImmunAdvantage – offer a reliable and sustainable alternative that bypasses many of the supply chain challenges faced by traditional agriculture, enabling CPG companies to create nutrient-rich products that align with evolving consumer expectations without compromising on cost or availability."

ImmunAdvantage features immune-supporting plant cell ingredients Echinacea-p PCA™ and Dog Rose PCA™, while NeuroAdvantage contains brain-supporting plant cell ingredients Lemon Balm PCA™ and Sage PCA™. Ayana Bio's PCA™ ingredients are developed using plant cell cultivation – a process that delivers the health benefits of plant bioactives without the quality issues that come from the constraints of conventional agriculture, including climate change. These ingredients are DNA-fingerprint certified and 100% clean label, with standardized phytocomplex, increased bioavailability, full traceability, and a neutral taste and color. Plant cell cultivation has emerged as an alternative to traditional agricultural methods, allowing food, health, and wellness manufacturers to avoid mounting obstacles to supply and quality, including extreme weather, shipping port congestion, and geopolitical conflicts.

At Supplyside West, Frank will present at the Nutrition Capital Network (NCN) Ingredient Technology Investor Meeting on Tuesday, October 29. The annual event curates the most promising innovations in nutrition science and ingredient technology. Ayana Bio's VP of Innovation Weslee Glenn, PhD, will also participate in a panel discussion open to all attendees titled "AI-powered precision: Revolutionizing supplement supply chain and formulation " on Wednesday, October 30, at 9:00 a.m. in Islander Ballroom H.

Attendees can visit Ayana Bio at booth #7071 during the Expo Hall to obtain samples of NeuroAdvantage and ImmunAdvantage. For those interested in scheduling a meeting during the conference to explore product formulation opportunities using Plant Cell Advantage™ ingredients, please contact Ayana Bio at www.ayanabio.com/contact .

About Ayana Bio

Ayana Bio uses plant cell cultivation to grow plant materials without growing them in the ground. Ayana Bio focuses on creating ingredients that leverage plant bioactives for health and wellness products. Plant cell-derived ingredients solve many of the sustainability, purity, safety and ethical concerns in current botanical supply chains. Ayana Bio collaborates with global industry leaders in food, beverage, dietary supplement, sports nutrition, animal care and skin care to bring the power of plant bioactives to the mass market at scale. Ayana Bio has partnered with the global leader in synthetic biology, Ginkgo Bioworks, to select, optimize and scale plant cell-cultivated ingredients. Ayana Bio is backed by prestigious investors, Viking Global and Cascade, to democratize nature's bioactives. For more information visit www.ayanabio.com.

