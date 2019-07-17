Ayas Renewables Completes Definitive Engineering for Glycerin to Bio-Renewable Propylene Glycol Plant

TUSCALOOSA, Ala., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayas Renewables, Inc. has completed definitive engineering and is in the process of final site selection for a large-scale domestic plant to convert low-value waste biodiesel crude glycerol into high-value propylene glycol using the company's revolutionary vapor-phase process. The patented process is based on award-winning research conducted by Dr. William Sutterlin in cooperation with the Missouri Soybean Merchandising Council with partial funding provided by Missouri soybean farmers and their checkoff.

"After more than ten years of conducting demonstrations, building pilot facilities, and fine-tuning our technology, we are very excited to be commercializing our process," said Joe McGrail, CEO of Ayas Renewables, Inc. "We are currently discussing long term glycerin supply contracts with a number of biodiesel and oleochemical producers in the USA, South America and Asia and planning to source at least 200,000,000 lbs./year of additional crude glycerin."

Increased biodiesel production has created a surplus of glycerin, a byproduct of processing. The Ayas conversion technology efficiently transforms this glycerin into extremely pure (99.9%) high-value bio-renewable propylene glycol with minimal waste and at lowest cost. The Ayas produced propylene glycol is the same molecule that's traditionally produced from petroleum, but with the added benefit of being green and bio-renewable without increasing cost.

Propylene glycol is one of the world's most versatile and widely used chemicals, found in food, pharmaceuticals, paints, cosmetics and de-icing fluids. In 2016, the global market was valued at USD $3.47 billion; it's estimated to reach $4.6 billion by 2021.

Ayas Renewables is a process technology company, focused on developing and commercializing novel low-cost methods for converting low-value glycerin into high-value chemicals that have established markets. The company, which controls over 38 global patents, is based in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

SOURCE Ayas Renewables, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ayasrenewables.com

