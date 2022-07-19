Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center Receives Three-Year Extension for Accreditation by The Joint Commission

TRENTON, Fla., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center is proud to announce The Joint Commission has been awarded a three-year extension for demonstrating consistent compliance with performance standards. Having previously earned The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for providing safe and quality patient care, this is a very honorable achievement. Any organization with this designation will gain a competitive advantage in the competitive healthcare marketplace.

On June 7th and 8th, a team of Joint Commission reviewers arrived unannounced to the community. Several areas of Nursing Care Center standards were accessed including emergency management, infection prevention and control, medication management, and rights and responsibilities of the residents. These standards are created in conjunction with health care experts, providers, patients, and measurement experts.

"As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible," says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. "We commend Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care."

Shelby Jackson, administrator said, "The partners at Ayers Health and Rehab never cease to amaze me. Their commitment and love for our residents shines through in everything they do. The Joint Commission Surveyor was truly impressed by the way our partners spoke with our residents and interacted with each other. The culture of team effort and community devotion sets us apart from others in the long-term care industry. I feel blessed to be a part of this organization!"

The Joint Commission accreditation reinforces the value of our team's integrity and work ethic in resident care and daily operational decisions. Ayers would like to thank the team of incredible consultants at RB Health Partners, LLC for their role in helping prepare for The Joint Commission's visit. Staff involvement in The Joint Commission process was vital to Ayers Health and Rehabilitation Center's success because the tracer methodology, a key part of The Joint Commission's onsite survey process, uses information from an organization to focus on the direct care of the patient, resident or client.

About Ayers Health and Rehabilitation

Ayers Health and Rehabilitation, one of twenty-one health care communities in the Health Services Management portfolio, provides comprehensive inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation services as well as long-term skilled nursing care in North Central Florida. To learn more: www.ayershealthandrehab.com .

About The Joint Commission

Founded in 1951, The Joint Commission seeks to continuously improve healthcare for the public, in collaboration with other stakeholders, by evaluating healthcare organizations via rigorous national standards and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and a competitive advantage in the healthcare marketplace. Learn more about The Joint Commission at www.jointcommission.org .

