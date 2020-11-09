Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven Selected As One Of This Year's Oprah's Favorite Things

VALLEJO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meyer Corporation, U.S. announced today that their Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven is included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gift list featured in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. The Oprah's Favorite Things annual list is a must-have holiday shopping guide that features the most decadent desserts, ingenious gadgets, and finest finds in home, fashion, and beauty. The Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven will be available for purchase at www.PotsandPans.com , and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android anytime, anywhere.

As Oprah says in the December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, "Ayesha Curry, cookbook author and wife of NBA superstar Steph, is a kitchenware MVP. Her Dutch oven is serious enough for a four-hour stew and pretty enough for your table. I heart the heart-shaped handle!"

"I've admired Oprah throughout my life and career, and it's a dream come true to have one of my products included on her iconic list," says Ayesha Curry. "My Dutch Oven is one of my favorite and most loved pieces from my cookware line, and the perfect gift for friends and family."

Perfect for one-pot meals and stove-to-oven recipes, the Dutch Oven's durable cast iron body features superior heat retention for simmering stocks, soups and stews, while dimples on the lid underside help to self-baste during cooking. Easy to maintain, clean, and effortlessly stylish, the creamy white, non-reactive enamel cooking surface contrasts beautifully with an eye-catching, metallic-flecked enamel exterior that is offered in three contemporary colors – Sienna Red, Twilight Teal, and Brown Sugar. Ensuring a comfortable and secure hold when lifting, the pot's cast iron side handles have a wide flare, and the lid's heart-shaped stainless steel knob adds a stylish touch. The Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven is induction suitable and oven safe to 500 degrees Fahrenheit.

Twelve lucky readers will have the chance to win every item, including the Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven, on Oprah's Favorite Things List in the 12-Day Give-O-way Sweepstakes ( www.oprahmag.com/12days-2020 ), which runs from November 25 through December 6.

To see the full list of items please visit https://www.oprahmag.com/oprah-favorite-things-2020 .

The December 2020 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine, featuring the Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven on this year's list, hits newsstands nationwide on November 17.

The Ayesha Curry Cast Iron Enamel 6 Qt. Dutch Oven is part of the Ayesha Curry lifestyle brand from Meyer Corporation, U.S., one of the largest cookware companies in America. Created in close collaboration with bestselling author, restaurateur and television personality Ayesha Curry, the brand's wide range of high quality kitchen products at accessible prices reflect Ayesha's goal in bringing friends and family together with home cooking, and encouraging everyone to spend more time in the kitchen. In addition to Ayesha Curry products, brands sold by Meyer Corporation include Anolon®, Circulon®, Hestan®, Ruffoni®, Breville®, Farberware®, BonJour®, Rachael Ray®, Paula Deen®, and Silverstone®.

