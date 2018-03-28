Ayesha Curry Releases New Cheeky® Kids Mealtime Collection in Partnership with No Kid Hungry.

Designed to empower and educate children of all ages to make a difference, Cheeky® Kids creates modern mealtime solutions with a witty spirit to help end hunger in the U.S. This is the second installment to the Mealtime Collection introducing new whimsical characters including unicorns, dinosaurs, mermaids and sharks designed in Cheeky® Kids signature playful style and bright colors. The line features an assortment of BPA-free and dishwasher-safe straw bottles, bento boxes, divided and non-divided plates, tumblers, bowls, and cutlery, to make mealtime easier and more fun.

As a mother, NY Times bestseller, and established cook Ayesha is thrilled to expand the Cheeky® Kids collection with the launch of new cheerful characters. "I am so excited to partner with Cheeky Kids. It gives me a chance to combine my passions for parenting, cooking, and ending childhood hunger with No Kid Hungry. Together, we're going to make a difference by offering parents beautiful products that make their lives easier and give back to make children's lives better – the perfect combination," said Ayesha Curry, Cheeky Kids Co-Founder.

As reported by the USDA, one in six kids face hunger in the U.S. With this startling statistic, Cheeky CEO and Co-Founder, PJ Brice, is proud to continue its partnership with No Kid Hungry providing one meal to a child in need in the U.S. with each Cheeky® item purchased to combat child hunger.

"Childhood hunger is an immense problem in America, but it is one that is actually solvable. We hope to inspire change at dinner tables across the country by encouraging parents, and most importantly children, to take action and make a difference," said Brice.

The new Cheeky® Kids Mealtime Collection is available at select Target stores and target.com/cheeky, and ranges from $1.99-$7.99.

About Cheeky® :

Cheeky® is on a mission to make mealtime matter and help end hunger in the U.S. with their modern tableware. When you buy one item, Cheeky® will give a meal to someone in need right here in the U.S. through its partnership with Feeding America and No Kid Hungry. Since November 2014, Cheeky® has generated 16 million meals through these partnerships. For more information visit: https://www.cheekyhome.com/

About No Kid Hungry:

No child should go hungry in America, but 1 in 6 kids will face hunger this year. Using proven, practical solutions, No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger today by ensuring that kids start the day with a nutritious breakfast, eat healthy summer meals, and families learn the skills they need to shop and cook on a budget. When we all work together, we can make sure kids get the healthy food they need. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of the national anti-hunger organization Share Our Strength. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

